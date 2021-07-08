Pliskova comes from a set down against Sabalenka to reach her first Wimbledon final

Eighth-seed Karolina Pliskova beat second-seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to move to her first Wimbledon final as she pursuits her first major title at the age of 29.

The Czech came from a set down after the Belarus player took the opener 7:5, and went on to win two sets 6:4.

Advertisement

She will play top-seed Ashleigh Barty in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)