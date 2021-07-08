Left Menu

Government school to be part of satellite launch: Karnataka Dy CM

A government high school in Karanataka is set to become the first in the country to launch a satellite, deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana said on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:13 IST
Government school to be part of satellite launch: Karnataka Dy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government high school in Karanataka is set to become the first in the country to launch a satellite, deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana said on Thursday. Presiding over the event of donation of laptops to government schools in Malleshwaram held at Mattikere Model Primary School, by Sheshadripuram educational trust, the Deputy Chief Minister said that students of the Government Boys High School located in Malleshwaram will be involved in a program of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, which will be held in the next year.

Narayana said, "Usually, students of engineering are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO. Designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools." He further said that recently government schools have seen a rise in enrollments. "But, more than the numbers, the quality of teaching-learning is more important. Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education," Narayana emphasised.

He further informed the enrolments to the government schools in the Malleshwaram constituency have increased from 2221 to 2743. But this increase in enrolment should be matched by achieving standards in quality teaching-learning. Asked about vaccination of students in higher education, he said, "65 per cent of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021