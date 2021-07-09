Left Menu

Economic hit from Central America power outage seen at $18 mln

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 09-07-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 02:15 IST
The economic cost of a regional power outage in Central America on Wednesday is estimated at $18.2 million, Rene Gonzalez, the head of the region's electricity operator EOR told Reuters on Thursday.

The Wednesday afternoon outage took power completely offline in Honduras and Nicaragua, with additional impacts in Guatemala and El Salvador.

