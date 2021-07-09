Tourist inflow picks up in J-K's Pahalgam with relaxation in COVID restrictions

As the Jammu and Kashmir government began easing COVID-19 curbs, several tourists visited Pahalgam town to spend quality time with their family and friends. While many were seen riding on a pony, some were seen sitting along the banks of Lidder river.

Speaking to ANI, Bashir Ahmad, President of Ponywalla association in Pahalgam said, "I welcome the government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the valley. With this move, several tourists have started pouring in at Pahalgam. Many people opt for pony rides for travelling long distances, helping us in these trying times." "In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, we are assuring that all our ponywallahs are vaccinated. We hope that the tourism industry revives to its best level soon", Ahmad said.

Rohit, a tourist said, "I have come here to visit Pahalgam. Will stay here for about a week. The weather is too hot in Punjab. hence, I along with my family have come here to enjoy the scenic views of the area." Mayuri, another tourist said, "Pahalgam is a beautiful place. We enjoy the weather here. We have come to visit all the touristy places here. It was difficult to travel during lockdown earlier."

As COVID-19 pandemic-induced 'lockdown' was put all over the country, many businesses and schools were forced to remain shut. Now after the peak of the second wave tourists have started to visit Pahalgam. Horse riding has become an attraction among tourists. Many tourists are coming with their families for relaxation and enjoyment. (ANI)

