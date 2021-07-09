Left Menu

Italy approves deal to help builders with rising raw material costs

Strong growth as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply bottlenecks for some construction materials and raised broader concerns of inflation. The budget committee of the lower house of parliament approved the scheme on Thursday as an amendment to a broader decree, a document summarising parliamentary works showed.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:17 IST
Italy approves deal to help builders with rising raw material costs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has earmarked 100 million euros ($119 million) to help construction firms working on public projects cope with recent rises in the cost of raw materials, an official document showed. Strong growth as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply bottlenecks for some construction materials and raised broader concerns of inflation.

The budget committee of the lower house of parliament approved the scheme on Thursday as an amendment to a broader decree, a document summarising parliamentary works showed. The Italian Chamber of Deputies is expected to approve the government decree with the proposed changes next week. The legislation also has to be passed in Italy's upper house, the Senate, before the end of the month.

Under the scheme, companies would be eligible for compensation if prices of the most significant construction materials rose by more than 8% in the first half of this year. But they also face having to refund the public administration if prices fall by more than 8%.

In China, the world's top steel producer, steel prices hit a record high in mid-May, spurred by demand at home and abroad as well as speculative buying. Italy's measure applies to public tenders and the compensation must be primarily funded by contingency money the central and local authorities have set aside for the tenders.

However, the Italian parliament authorised the government to spend up to 100 million euros to offset compensation costs, should already budgeted resources prove insufficient. Last month, the government also earmarked 1 billion euros to try to cushion the impact of costlier raw materials on electricity bills. ($1 = 0.8436 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021