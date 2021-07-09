Left Menu

Onset of monsoon in Delhi-NCR in next 24 hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre

In a much-needed respite from high temperatures, monsoon is expected to commence in Delhi-NCR region in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional weather forecasting centre told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:59 IST
Onset of monsoon in Delhi-NCR in next 24 hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre
Regional Meteorological Centre, Head, Charan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Joymala Bagchi In a much-needed respite from high temperatures, monsoon is expected to commence in Delhi-NCR region in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional weather forecasting centre told ANI.

The yearly monsoon season starts from anytime between end of June and first week of July and continues till mid-September. The monsoon generally prevails for three to four months on an average.

Charan Singh, Head, Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi said, "Since yesterday rainfall activity has started in places where monsoon was delayed, especially parts of Northwest India, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh." "Delhi-NCR too received light rainfall yesterday. Rainfall will increase from today onward. Northwest India will see good rainfall from July 10 till July 12," Singh further noted.

The modern guidance, analysis or current observation shows rainfall will increase in northwest India from today onward and further rise in the coming days, says forecasting centre, New Delhi. On July 8 partial rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi bringing relief from the sweltering heat.

The metropolis has seen a rise in temperature due to delayed monsoon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021