After dumping Kerala, Kitex Group goes to T'gana with plan

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A delegation from the Kerala- based Kitex group-led by its Chairman and Managing Director Sabu M Jacob met Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Friday and discussed about setting up a textile manufacturing unit in the State.

A delegation from Kitex Group, headed by Sri Sabu M Jacob, Chairman & MD, met Minister Sri @KTRTRS in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Minister KTR gave an overview of the progressive industrial policies of Telangana state & availability of required resources for textiles sector, a tweet from the office of the Minister said.

Alleging harassment by the Kerala government officials, Jacob last week said his group was withdrawing its project from the State.

Sources in the Telangana government said the Industries Minister and senior officials had asked Jacob to visit the State to know about ease of doing business there.

The delegation was taken to the Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal in a chopper to have a look at the facilities available, the sources said.

