Soren orders to create favourable environment to draw more industrial investments in J'khand

He gave instructions to constitute an expert team to draw effective marketing strategy for Jharcraft items.Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd., also known as JHARCRAFT, is a government of Jharkhand undertaking.Workers engagted in Jharcraft should get better working environment and informed about newer markets.He said the state also has enormous scope for iron and steel items which has not been harnessed effectively so far.Theofficials should set up research and designing team to exploit opportunities in this field.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:02 IST
The Jharkhand government is making all efforts to ramp up facilities and provide concessions to investors in the field of idustries to lure them into the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Friday.

The chief minister said this while reviewing work of the Industries department here. He instructed officials to take measures to encourage cottage and small scaleindustries alongwith the big ones. Soren was given feedback about steps taken by the department in this regard.

The chief minister said that the state has tremendous scope for agri-based industries and those related to food processing.

He gave direction to implement single window system effectively to attract the prospective investors. Soren said Jharcrft is indentity of the state which has great demand but its not getting market in that proportion. He gave instructions to constitute an expert team to draw effective marketing strategy for Jharcraft items.

Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd., also known as JHARCRAFT, is a government of Jharkhand undertaking.

Workers engagted in Jharcraft should get better working environment and informed about newer markets.

He said the state also has enormous scope for iron and steel items which has not been harnessed effectively so far.

Theofficials should set up research and designing team to exploit opportunities in this field. The chief minister also emphasised on encouraging processing units in the iron and steel sector.

Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM Rajeev Arun Ekka and Secretary Industries Puja Singhal participated in the meeting with others.

