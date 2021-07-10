Left Menu

Leopard cub dies after being hit by vehicle in MP's Jabalpur

A leopard cub died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night in the Dumna area of Jabalpur.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 10:58 IST
Wildlife specialist Manish Kulshrestha. Image Credit: ANI
Jabalpur's veterinary hospital in-charge Dr Rajesh Sharma said that the leopard cub was about one and a half years old.

"The cub died last night after colliding with a vehicle, it has been brought for post-mortem here," said Dr Sharma.

"The cub died last night after colliding with a vehicle, it has been brought for post-mortem here," said Dr Sharma. Wildlife specialist Manish Kulshrestha said that the cub was lying on the road and there were tire marks around it.

"Prima facie, it appears the cub sustained injuries that caused haemorrhage. It later succumbed to its injuries. Post mortem will reveal the exact cause of death," said the wildlife specialist. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

