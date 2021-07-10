Left Menu

Mother Dairy raises liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from July 11

Mother Dairy on Saturday informed that it has raised its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR that will come into effect from July 11, 2021. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 11:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy on Saturday informed that it has raised its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR that will come into effect from July 11, 2021. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. As per the official release by the milk cooperative, it read, "Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. The milk prices were last revised about 1.5 years ago in December 2019."

Mother Dairy has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic. In the last 1 year, the farm prices have increased to the tune of 8-10 percent, coupled with mounting operational costs of processing, packaging, logistics, etc. It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last 3-4 weeks, read the official release. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last 1 year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent.

It further said, as a responsible organization, Mother Dairy attempts to strike the right balance between the consumers and the milk producers. The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders. Mother Dairy passes close to 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk. The company believes in giving competitive and remunerative prices to the farmers to ensure the sustainability of dairying and availability of safe milk for consumers. In addition, the company's consumer milk prices are also being revised across key markets including East and Central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata, etc from July 11, 2021 onwards to the tune of Rs 2/litre on the current prevailing MRP in the respective markets. Mother Dairy Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country, it added. (ANI)

