Assam CM takes stock of Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha's health

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha to take stock of her health and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM's Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment.

ANI | Goalpara (Assam) | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 14:09 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) with Birubala Rabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha to take stock of her health and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM's Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment. In a tweet, Sarma wote, "Assam's crusader against witchcraft Padma Shri Birubala Rabha has been assiduous and steadfast in her campaign against witch hunting. Through 'Mission Birubala,' she has saved many lives. Visited her in Goalpara to enquire about her health. She hasn't been well for a while."

"Handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM's Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment. We pray for her speedy recovery so that she resumes her tirade against the menace of superstition. Minister Bimal Borah accompanied me on the visit. RHAC CEM Tankeswar Rabha was also present." Birubala Rabha is an activist who campaigns against witchcraft and witch hunting in Goalpara, Assam in India. She runs an organisation called Mission Birubala, which spreads awareness against witch hunting. (ANI)

