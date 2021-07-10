Left Menu

India flags mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate with Italy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:02 IST
India flags mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate with Italy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has flagged issues such as mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate, easing of travel restrictions, and portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy during an economic cooperation meeting between the two countries, an official statement said on Saturday.

The issues were raised during the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held on July 9 virtually. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy co-chaired the session.

''Indian side raised the issues of mutual recognition of COWIN Vaccine Certificate and opening up of Travel restrictions, longer duration of Business Visas and Portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy,'' the commerce ministry said.

Both the sides held discussions on bilateral trade and Investment and economic cooperation in the areas of Food Processing, Textiles, Leather, Railways, Start-ups and the promotion of SMEs.

A government-to-business session focusing on energy partnership was also held in the presence of the two ministers. During the meeting, three Indian companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Solar, and ReNew Power and three Italian firms - Enel Green Power, Snam, Maire Tecnimont - made presentations focusing on the areas of green economy, clean technology and promotion of use of renewable energy for grid-based multi-energy systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021