BSF DG on 2-day tour to Indo-Bangladesh border, reviews emerging challenges

Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Rakesh Asthana, who is on a two-day tour to Indo Bangladesh border, was given a detailed presentation on the emerging challenges and the strategy to deal with them by Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General (IG) BSF North Bengal Frontier.

ANI | Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:59 IST
BSF Director-General Rakesh Asthana attending the presentation in West Bengal. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Rakesh Asthana, who is on a two-day tour to Indo Bangladesh border, was given a detailed presentation on the emerging challenges and the strategy to deal with them by Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General (IG) BSF North Bengal Frontier. As per an official statement from BSF, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Special DG BSF, was also present.

DG BSF thereafter reviewed the Ops Preparedness and established maximum connect with troops on border. He inaugurated two new Border Out-Posts on border and 120 men barrack at SHQ Jalpaiguri for accommodation of border-men during the tour. Rakesh Asthana in on a tour to North Bengal from July 10-11 to review security arrangements on the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

