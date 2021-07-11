U.S.'s Yellen says expects to finalize tax changes for large firms in 2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a new mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational firms may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until the spring of 2022.

Yellen told a news conference after G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD "Pillar 1" reallocation of taxing rights was on a "slower track" than a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% as part of a major tax deal among 132 countries.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)