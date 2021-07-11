Board 2 last
England Women Tammy Beaumont lbw Deepti Sharma 59 Danielle Wyatt c Harmanpreet Kaur b Arundhati Reddy 3 Natalie Sciver run out (Richa Ghosh) 1 Heather Knight run out (Deepti Sharma) 30 Amy Jones c Sneh Rana b Poonam Yadav 11 Sophia Dunkley run out 4 Katherine Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Poonam Yadav 5 Sophie Ecclestone not out 5 Mady Villiers run out (Harleen Deol/Richa Ghosh)2 Sarah Glenn not out 1 Extras (b-2, lb-3, w-11, nb-3) 19 Total (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 140 Fall of Wickets: 1-13. 2-31, 3-106, 4-106, 5-120, 6-125, 7-134, 8-137 Bowling: Shikha Pandey 2-0-22-0, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-30-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-17-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-21-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-17-2, Deepti Sharma 4-0-18-1, Harleen Deol 1-0-10-0.
