One person was killed when a retaining wall of the Government Medical College collapsed on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri due to heavy rainfall.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-07-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 09:37 IST
One killed in wall collapse in J-K's Rajouri
A retaining wall of the Government Medical College collapsed in Rajouri on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed when a retaining wall of the Government Medical College collapsed on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri due to heavy rainfall. According to Rajouri Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinod Kumar, the body of a local person was recovered from the debris.

He informed that the army is also helping in removing the rubble and a rescue operation is underway. "Retaining wall of Govt Medical College collapsed in Rajouri due to heavy rainfall. We have recovered a body of a local person from the debris. Rescue operation is underway. The army is also helping in removing the rubble," Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

