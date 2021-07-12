Left Menu

Adani Group crossed USD 100 billion in first week of FY22 in market capitalisation: Chairman

In the first week of Financial Year (FY) 2021-2022, Adani Group crossed USD 100 billion in market capitalisation, said Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:03 IST
Adani Group crossed USD 100 billion in first week of FY22 in market capitalisation: Chairman
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the first week of Financial Year (FY) 2021-2022, Adani Group crossed USD 100 billion in market capitalisation, said Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday. Virtually addressing the firm's shareholders at Annual General Meeting 2021, he noted that this 'milestone' is a first for a first-generation Indian company.

"The performance of our listed entities propelled our portfolio to cross 100 billion dollars in market capitalisation in the very first week of this new financial year. This valuation milestone is a first for a first-generation Indian company," he said. The Adani Group Chairman further said for financial year 2021, the consolidated EBITDA (or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) for listed portfolio was over Rs 32,000 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 22 per cent.

All Adani stocks generated returns over 100 per cent - and businesses ensured that they returned close to Rs 9,500 crore to equity shareholders, he informed. "Businesses ensured that they returned close to Rs 9,500 crore to equity shareholders. This is a 166 per cent increase in Profit After Tax on a year-on-year basis," Adani explained to the shareholders.

Terming the financial year as 'transformational' he said, "Adani Ports and SEZ Limited crossed a landmark after its share of India's port-based cargo business rose to 25 per cent and the container segment market share grew to 41 per cent." In 2020, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) became the largest solar company in the world.

"Overall, as an incubator of businesses, Adani Enterprises remains unrivalled and continues to operate as one of the world's largest proving grounds for new ideas and business models," Adani said. According to him, within the two decades, India will become a USD 15 trillion plus economy.

"History has shown that, out of every pandemic crisis, there emerges several learnings - and I believe that India and the world are wiser as we go through this pandemic. India will be a 5 trillion-dollar economy - and then go on to be a 15 trillion-dollar-plus economy over the next two decades. India will emerge as one of the largest global markets, both in terms of consumption size and market cap," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021