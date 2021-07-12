Scindia visits Air India HQ, briefed on VBM, air bubble, national carrier's financial status

By Ashoke Raj The newly appointed Union Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday held a meeting with Air India officials at the office of the national carrier here. Minister of State (MoS) General VK Singh was also present during the session in which both the ministers were briefed by senior officials.

"Participated in a briefing session today by the senior officials of @airindiain Was joined by my colleague, MoS for Civil Aviation, Sh @Gen_VKSingh ji." MoCA Scindia tweeted. In a detailed presentation made by the top management of AI, led by the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), the national carrier highlighted its role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the ministers were briefed about details of operations of Air India including evacuation flights from China and cargo flights for COVID-related material around the world.

Advertisement

"The management has given a detailed presentation and has also shown a short video film on Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights, air bubbles, aircraft status, and financial position of the company," an Air India official told ANI. The briefing meeting that lasted for four hours also saw many other important issues related to Air India being discussed, the official said.

Debt-laden national carrier Air India is facing a huge liquidity crunch and the government had decided to disinvest in the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) after reporting huge losses. Scindia's first visit amongst all stakeholders was to the office of the national carrier, Air India. The union minister is also set to visit in the next few days offices of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), airports, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)