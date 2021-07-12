Left Menu

Weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi and the situation is being monitored regularly, said K Jenamani, Senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

IMD says conditions favourable for arrival of monsoon in Delhi; skips prediction of date
By Gaurav Arora Weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi and the situation is being monitored regularly, said K Jenamani, Senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

After the previous prediction became wrong, IMD did not issue any further date for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital. However, while talking to ANI Jenamani assured that all components required for the arrival of monsoon are active and conditions are favourable for the same. "Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we're monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," said the senior scientist of IMD.

He further said there is 'no chance' of a heatwave, which is an indication that the monsoon will be arriving soon in Delhi. "Rain is very active in Gujarat, Maharashtra. If we talk about North-West India, the monsoon is active in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Some of the areas like South Haryana, Gurgaon, Delhi and Noida did not rain. It was expected to rain here but it did not happen," said Jenamani.

"Rain covered most part of Punjab and Rajasthan and there is no chance of heatwave as the temperature is down and the weather remains pleasant. It is an indication of the monsoon. All components are active, just waiting for rain conditions to continue to be favourable," he added. The senior scientist at IMD also clarified that predictions are not 100 per cent accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions. He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favourable conditions.

On Sunday, the weather agency's bulletin indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. However, Delhi did not receive any rainfall on Sunday till Monday afternoon. (ANI)

