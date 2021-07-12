US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high, with focus on earnings and data

The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high on Monday, extending a record run from the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.41 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,836.75.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.86 points, or 0.07%, at 4,372.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.94 points, or 0.29%, to 14,743.86 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' to hit Amazon Prime Video in September

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)