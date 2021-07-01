Left Menu

Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' to hit Amazon Prime Video in September

Singer-actor Camila Cabellos Cinderella movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, the streamer announced on Thursday.The musical retelling of the classic fairy tale has been written and directed by Kay Cannon, best known for creating Pitch Perfect franchise.Cinderella marks the acting debut of Cabello, known for hit songs such as Senorita and Havana, the streaming service said in a statement.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:36 IST
Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' to hit Amazon Prime Video in September
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Camila Cabello's ''Cinderella'' movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The musical retelling of the classic fairy tale has been written and directed by Kay Cannon, best known for creating 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

''Cinderella'' marks the acting debut of Cabello, known for hit songs such as ''Senorita'' and ''Havana'', the streaming service said in a statement. The musical fairytale centres on an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming. Emmy-winning star Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella’s fairy godparent and Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother.

The cast also features Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Cabello and Menzel.

''Cinderella'' was previously set to release in theatres but after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures opted to license the film to Amazon.

The movie has been produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021