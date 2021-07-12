Left Menu

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

While reviewing the performance, Steel Minister appreciated the role and contribution of the CPSEs in the Indian steel sector and shared his insights on the way forward for CPSEs.

The Minister further directed CPSEs to align their business activities to remain competitive in the market. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh today held Video Conference with Chairman, SAIL, CMDs of NMDC and MECON, to review the activities and performance of these CPSEs.

Chairman/CMDs made the presentations to inform about the organisation, ongoing activities, projects, financial performance and the way forward. While reviewing the performance, Steel Minister appreciated the role and contribution of the CPSEs in the Indian steel sector and shared his insights on the way forward for CPSEs.

While deliberating on the specific issues, Steel Minister requested SAIL to expedite the wage revision as per DPE guidelines, resolve the land encroachment/reconciliation issues and work towards providing the rails of global standards and specifications at competitive rates to Indian railways. NMDC briefed the Steel Minister on its exploration plans in the future. Steel Minister noted with happiness the work of MECON in diversified portfolios.

The Minister further directed CPSEs to align their business activities to remain competitive in the market.

(With Inputs from PIB)

