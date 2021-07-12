President to address nation on govt’s response to public violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today address the nation on the government's response to persistent public violence in parts of the country.

The exact time of the President's address will be announced in due course, the Presidency said in a statement.

The address follows the announcement by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

The request entails SANDF support for police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"In terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, the President may authorise the deployment of the national defence force, in cooperation with the police service and must inform Parliament of such employment," the Presidency said.

The Presidency said President Ramaphosa was on record calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue.

"The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods. People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police."

The Presidency urged the public to pay attention to what they post on social media and to be aware that the sharing of fake news or content that incites violence and looting is a crime.

"It is also a crime to possess, receive and use stolen goods, or to interfere with the police in the execution of their duties," the President's office said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)