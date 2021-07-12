J-K: Assam Rifles observes World Malala Day in Ganderbal

Assam Rifles on Monday organized an awareness campaign for women and children on the occasion of World Malala Day. "Anderwan COB of Wusan Battalion on Monday organized an awareness campaign for women and children on the occasion of World Malala Day," said an Assam Rifles release.

The women and children were made aware of the fundamental rights of women and the significance of women in society by the Riflewomen. The women were also educated about the various government-run schemes for women's empowerment. The riflewomen provided guidance to the attendees regarding job prospects and career opportunities. The gesture was appreciated by the attendees who showed keen interest in garnering the information pertaining to job prospects and the basic rights of women.

The United Nations declared July 12 as World Malala Day in honour of the young education activist Malala Yousafzai. At the age of 17, Malala became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012. When Malala was 15, she had been shot in the head by Taliban terrorists in October 2012 for being vocal about the education of girls in Pakistan's Swat Valley.

July 12, the birthday of Malala is observed to aware the world to ensure compulsory and free education for every child. (ANI)

