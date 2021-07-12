Kapil Moreshwar Patil takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil takes the charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Patil expressed the resolve to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the transformation of villages, empowerment of Panchayats and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)