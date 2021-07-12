Left Menu

Kapil Moreshwar Patil takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Shri Patil expressed the resolve to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for transformation of villages, empowerment of Panchayats and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:59 IST
Kapil Moreshwar Patil takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Shri Patil expressed the resolve to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the transformation of villages, empowerment of Panchayats and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil takes the charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Patil expressed the resolve to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the transformation of villages, empowerment of Panchayats and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021