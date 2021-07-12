Left Menu

Delhi sees 45 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Delhi recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:32 IST
Delhi sees 45 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest this year. According to Delhi Health Department, the city also saw 92 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the national capital has reached 14,35,128, including 693 active cases and 14,09,417 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 25,018. The positivity rate has come down to 0.08 per cent.

The bulletin said that 2,23,59,206 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. A total of 43,661 RT-PCR tests and 11,358 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

