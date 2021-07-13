Left Menu

Several killed in western Canada as crane collapses- police

Several adjacent buildings were also damaged and "the area remains unstable and unsafe," and has been evacuated, MacIntosh said. A structural engineer is studying how to make the area safe again, he said.

A crane attached to a high-rise under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia, collapsed on Monday causing multiple fatalities, police said. Several workers were near the crane when it collapsed, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh told reporters in Kelowna, according to a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvGEiS28I0U of the news conference.

He gave no further details about the victims, saying that "not all persons have been properly identified." One person was unaccounted for, MacIntosh said.

