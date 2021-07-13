Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against terrorists, alleges BJP

Akhilesh Yadav during his tenure withdrew cases against dreaded terrorists involved in the serial blasts at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station on March 7, 2006, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged. While sharing the documents BJP reminded Akhilesh Yadav about the withdrawing of cases against dreaded terrorists and registering a case against Uttar Pradesh officers including IB officers during his tenure.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh alleged that Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against the terrorists involved in the serial bomb blasts in UP. "Akhilesh Yadav is the same Chief Minister who withdrew cases against the terrorists involved in Uttar Pradesh serial bomb blast. You belong to the party that stands with terrorists," said Siddharth Nath Singh.

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav while referring to the arrest of two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda-backed terror group said that he has no trust in the action of the state police and the BJP government. Responding to his statement, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza said, "One can only expect such a statement from Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav trusts terrorists, but not the police of his state. When he was in government he said that the terrorists are innocent. The morale of the UP Police has witnessed a boost under Yogi Government."

In 2013, a total of 14 cases registered against dreaded terrorists in seven districts under the Akhilesh government were withdrawn. During the tenure of the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, the cases of one of the dreaded terrorists of Varanasi, one of Gorakhpur, one of Bijnor, eight of Lucknow, three of Kanpur Nagar, one of Rampur, and one of Barambaki were withdrawn.

After the Akhilesh government withdrew the cases against terrorists involved in the Sankat Mochan Temple blast, the Allahabad High Court expressed displeasure and sought an answer from the government. "Will the Akhilesh government will honour these accused with Padma Bhushan tomorrow," the High Court had said.

It further said, "Who will decide who the terrorist is. When the matter is in the court, let the court decide. How can the government decide who the terrorist is?" On March 7, 2006, 18 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the bomb blasts at Sankat Mochan Temple.

The Akhilesh government registered a murder case against Director General Civil Defense Brijlal, former DGP Vikram Singh and 42 policemen. (ANI)

