Nurses in Chennai hold protest, demand govt jobs

Hundreds of assistant nurses from across the state staged a protest on Tuesday at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS) in Tenampet, Chennai demanding government jobs.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:40 IST
Visual from the protest site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of assistant nurses from across the state staged a protest on Tuesday at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS) in Tenampet, Chennai demanding government jobs. Few of the nurses were detained by police before entering the campus and are kept at a nearby marriage hall. Hearing the detention of fellow protesters hundreds of other nurses sit on dharna and hold placards demanding government jobs.

"Those who complete the nursing assistant course were given assurance to give government job by 2008 and we are not given till 2021," said a nurse. Another protesting nurse sought fulfillment of demand to induct them in government hospitals as nurses which they promised in 2008.

"We came to protest and get the attention of ministers and officials for our job. Few of our colleges were detained by Chennai police ahead of our protest. We demand to release them immediately and fullfill our demand to induct us in government hospitals as nurses which they promised in 2008," she said. (ANI)

