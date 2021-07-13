Left Menu

28 cr saplings to be planted to increase forest cover to 33% in TN: Minister

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:37 IST
28 cr saplings to be planted to increase forest cover to 33% in TN: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to plant 28 crore saplings in order to increase the forest cover, state Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Tuesday.

With a geographical area of 130,006 sq Kms, the state has at present 23.8 percent of forest cover, and to increase it to 33 percent, the government decided to plant 20 crores to 30 crore saplings, the Minister told reporters here.

All the departments, including Revenue, horticulture, highway and other social welfare and NGOs will be involved in the drive to plant 28 crore saplings by removing trees like eucalyptus in another 10 years, he said.

He also appealed to the members of the public to plant a tree on every birthday.

He said two people were already arrested with regard to burning an elephant in Masinagudi in the district.

Ramachandran said that a three-member committee will be formed to decide on the release of Rivaldo, an elephant in the camp, as demanded by various organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021