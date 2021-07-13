28 cr saplings to be planted to increase forest cover to 33% in TN: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to plant 28 crore saplings in order to increase the forest cover, state Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Tuesday.

With a geographical area of 130,006 sq Kms, the state has at present 23.8 percent of forest cover, and to increase it to 33 percent, the government decided to plant 20 crores to 30 crore saplings, the Minister told reporters here.

All the departments, including Revenue, horticulture, highway and other social welfare and NGOs will be involved in the drive to plant 28 crore saplings by removing trees like eucalyptus in another 10 years, he said.

He also appealed to the members of the public to plant a tree on every birthday.

He said two people were already arrested with regard to burning an elephant in Masinagudi in the district.

Ramachandran said that a three-member committee will be formed to decide on the release of Rivaldo, an elephant in the camp, as demanded by various organizations.

