Twenty-five= lakh functional household tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission this year: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday it has been decided to provide 25 lakh connections this year under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) that is aimed at providing tap water connection to every home.

He discussed with the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat the implementation of the JJM here today.

Advertisement

Shekhawat said Karnataka's performance in the implementation of JJM has been ''praise-worthy''.

''The recent four-fold increase in Centre's grant will help the state achieving the target in time. I appreciate CM's efforts for targeting 25 lakh FHTC (Functional Household Tap Connection) this year,'' he tweeted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the union minister, the chief minister said the Prime Minister desires to provide tap water connection to every house.

''We will put all honest efforts towards this,'' he said.

''We have not been able to provide tap water connection to every household in the country as per the expectation. We (Karnataka) have decided to provide 25 lakh connections at the earliest in the coming days, despite financial hurdles,'' Yediyurappa said.

According to a statement by the CMO, the Union Minister directed officials to complete the JJM project in a time-bound manner.

Under the JJM, the Government of India intends to provide Functional Household Taps to 15.70 crore rural households by 2024, Shekhawat said.

The government aims to stress upon the functionality of the scheme along with creating the facility, he said, and also suggested providing FHTCs in aspirational districts, Raichur and Yadgir, on priority and also to ensure the quality of water.

Yediyurappa, who apprised the Union Minister about the progress of JJM in the State, said the government aims to provide 91.19 lakh rural households, 55 LPCD (liter per capita per day) potable water through FHTC.

Under this scheme, during 2021-22 it is intended to provide FHTCs to 25.17 lakh households and 27.15 lakh households in 2022-23 and to cover the remaining 10.72 lakh households by the end of December 2023, the CM was quoted as saying.

The State Cabinet has approved a Multi-Village Scheme worth Rs 2,000 crore for Raichur, one of the aspirational districts, and the scheme is also being planned for Yadgir district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)