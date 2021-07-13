VP Naidu receives book 'Urdu Poets and Writers - Gems of Deccan' authored by J.S. Ifthekhar

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, today referred to the richness of the Urdu language and said, "Urdu is one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world". Touching upon the importance of mother tongue, he urged people to always speak in their native languages. He observed that Hyderabad in particular and Deccan as a whole have been ancient centres of Urdu.

Shri Naidu received the book 'Urdu Poets and Writers - Gems of Deccan' authored by senior journalist, Shri J.S. Ifthekhar. He also received books on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao from Shri Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Telangana state Language and Culture Department, 'Manavottama Rama' authored by Shri Satyakasi Bhargava and 'Nallagonda Kathalu' authored by Shri Mallikarjun.

'Gems of Deccan' is an anthology of prose and poetry that encapsulates the life and works of 51 outstanding poets and writers of the Deccan region. The book traces the rich literary and cultural traditions of Deccan, right from the time of Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of Hyderabad, to the present times.

Complimenting the Telangana government for bringing out a book on former Prime Minister, late Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao, the Vice President appealed to all the state governments to bring out such publications on local and regional icons to make the younger generation aware of them.

Shri Naidu commended the author of 'Manavottama Rama' for his efforts in portraying Lord Sri Rama's qualities as an ideal human being. Lord Rama's virtues and qualities remain relevant for all times, he said.

Receiving the book 'Nallagonda Kathalu', the Vice President stressed the need for writing and popularising our rural folklore and local stories to preserve them for future generations. He called for similar initiatives in publishing children's literature that is rooted in our everyday life.

The Vice President complimented the authors for their efforts in bringing out the books and conveyed his best wishes.

(With Inputs from PIB)