Farmer died of head injury in R-Day violence, not bullet: Panel of doctors confirms

The farmer, who died in the Republic Day violence that broke out during the tractor rally against the Centre's farm laws, succumbed to a serious head injury, not a bullet, a panel of doctors who studied the man's post mortem report has confirmed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 10:34 IST
Visual from the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The farmer, who died in the Republic Day violence that broke out during the tractor rally against the Centre's farm laws, succumbed to a serious head injury, not a bullet, a panel of doctors who studied the man's post mortem report has confirmed. The report was studied by doctors of the Maulana Azad Medical College in Rampur and has been submitted to the Delhi Crime Branch.

The crime branch also showed CCTV footage of the incident to the family members on the orders of the court. 24-year-old Navreet Singh had died on January 26 after a truck overturned amid the chaos of the protest against the three farm laws.

Singh's family had approached the Delhi High Court with several questions and alleged that he had died after suffering bullet injuries. They also sought a court-monitored probe into his death, a post mortem video and an x-ray report of the deceased. The plea had alleged that the cause of death was bullet injury. The Delhi Police, however, said that Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO.

On January 26, protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also had entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

