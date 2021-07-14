Left Menu

Farmers in J-K's Udhampur generate good revenue from sale of cocoons through auction

Farmers practicing sericulture in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir are generating good revenue from the sale of cocoons at the auction market organised by the Sericulture Development Department.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:30 IST
Farmers in J-K's Udhampur generate good revenue from sale of cocoons through auction
A visual of the Silk Cocoon Auction market in Udhampur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers practicing sericulture in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir are generating good revenue from the sale of cocoons at the auction market organised by the Sericulture Development Department. The silk cocoon auction market held at Sericulture Complex in Udhampur commenced on July 7 and will conclude on July 25.

"So far, in seven days, 45,300 kg of cocoon has been auctioned worth Rs 1,38,00,000," said Rajeev Gupta, Sericulture Officer Udhampur told ANI. Thousands of farmers, mostly comprising of women, participated in the auction of cocoons.

Kapoor Singh, a farmer from Chanunta village said, "For the last 40 years, I have done this. Sericulture is mostly done by women. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced a lot of problems last year. This time the rate is really good, it is touching Rs 1000. When we get good rates, we tend to do better work." Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed, the farmers of cocoon suffered as they did not get proper rates of their produce.

Many destroyed the cocoons as they were unable to make any sales. However, they are earning a handsome amount for their produce this year. "Rates have increased compared to last year. It was around Rs 500 per kg last year and has almost doubled now. If the rates are further enhanced, more people will start working dedicatedly," said Veer Singh, a resident of Mani village.

As many as 6,000 farmers are associated with the Sericulture Development Department of Udhampur, informed the district officer. He further said, "Maximum women are associated with this work as it in an indoor work. A camp was held in Ramnagar exclusively for women to make aware about Sericulture."

It is worthwhile to mention here that women especially from rural areas of Ghordi, Ramnagar, and other backward parts of the district are participating in the said cocoons Auction market. The buyers from the Union Territory and outside participated and bought the cocoons directly from the farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021