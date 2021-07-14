Farmers in J-K's Udhampur generate good revenue from sale of cocoons through auction

Farmers practicing sericulture in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir are generating good revenue from the sale of cocoons at the auction market organised by the Sericulture Development Department. The silk cocoon auction market held at Sericulture Complex in Udhampur commenced on July 7 and will conclude on July 25.

"So far, in seven days, 45,300 kg of cocoon has been auctioned worth Rs 1,38,00,000," said Rajeev Gupta, Sericulture Officer Udhampur told ANI. Thousands of farmers, mostly comprising of women, participated in the auction of cocoons.

Kapoor Singh, a farmer from Chanunta village said, "For the last 40 years, I have done this. Sericulture is mostly done by women. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced a lot of problems last year. This time the rate is really good, it is touching Rs 1000. When we get good rates, we tend to do better work." Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed, the farmers of cocoon suffered as they did not get proper rates of their produce.

Many destroyed the cocoons as they were unable to make any sales. However, they are earning a handsome amount for their produce this year. "Rates have increased compared to last year. It was around Rs 500 per kg last year and has almost doubled now. If the rates are further enhanced, more people will start working dedicatedly," said Veer Singh, a resident of Mani village.

As many as 6,000 farmers are associated with the Sericulture Development Department of Udhampur, informed the district officer. He further said, "Maximum women are associated with this work as it in an indoor work. A camp was held in Ramnagar exclusively for women to make aware about Sericulture."

It is worthwhile to mention here that women especially from rural areas of Ghordi, Ramnagar, and other backward parts of the district are participating in the said cocoons Auction market. The buyers from the Union Territory and outside participated and bought the cocoons directly from the farmers. (ANI)

