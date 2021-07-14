Left Menu

Russia to discuss strategic stability with U.S. next week -RIA cites sources

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:27 IST
Nuclear strategic stability talks between Russia and the United States will take place in a week, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources in a Russian delegation at talks in Tajikistan.

Russia wants to discuss all types of weapons, including nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive and defensive weapons, that can affect strategic stability and global security, RIA reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva last month to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

