Russia to discuss strategic stability with U.S. next week -RIA cites sources
- Country:
- Russia
Nuclear strategic stability talks between Russia and the United States will take place in a week, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources in a Russian delegation at talks in Tajikistan.
Russia wants to discuss all types of weapons, including nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive and defensive weapons, that can affect strategic stability and global security, RIA reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva last month to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Joe Biden
- United States
- Geneva
- Tajikistan
- Russia
- U.S.
- Russian
ALSO READ
U.S. moves to restrict travel from the United States to Belarus
Rugby-Smith at flyhalf for callow England against United States
Rugby-Smith at flyhalf for inexperienced England side v United States
Rugby-United States name three new caps to face England
World News Roundup: British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact; Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advanc and more