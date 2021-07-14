WB extends COVID-19 restrictions till July 30, allows Metro rail to operate with 50 pc capacity

West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of infections till July 30. The government in its revised COVID-19 guidelines has allowed Kolkata Metro to operate five days a week between Monday and Friday with 50 per cent seating capacity from July 16.

In its revised guideline, the West Bengal government said all educational institutions will continue to stay shut for physical classes while the movement of public transport is allowed with 50 per cent capacity and after adhering to COVID-19 necessitated health and safety protocol. The government continued to impose a restriction on the movement of people and vehicles between 9 pm and 5 am except on grounds of health services, law and order, and transport of essential commodities and agricultural produce.

"Intra-state local train movement shall remain closed except for staff special trains for movement of emergency and essential services personnel, " the latest order read. All shops and markets (essential and non-essential commodities) may remain open as per usual operational hours.

Retail shops in shopping malls and market complexes to open as per usual operational hours with 50 per cent workforce and restricted entry of people/ customers up to 50 per cent at a time. Restaurants and bars including hotels, shopping malls, and clubs permitted to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity at a time. The bars have been ordered to close by 8 pm. (ANI)

