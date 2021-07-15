Left Menu

U.S. calls on Cuba to release those detained at protests, says "the world is watching"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Wednesday called for the immediate release of those detained at protests in Cuba, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"The world is watching as Cuban authorities arrest and beat dozen of their own citizens and that includes journalists and independent voices," Price said. "We know that many remain missing."

