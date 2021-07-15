Left Menu

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June industrial output

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 07:49 IST
TABLE-Breakdown of China's June industrial output
  • Country:
  • China

Following is a breakdown of China's industrial output for June, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio): Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall output 8.3 8.8 9.8 14.1 35.1 7.3 7.0 6.9 6.9 5.6 4.8 4.8 Sales/output ratio 97.1 97.4 98.3 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 98.6 98.2 98.4 97.8 Industrial exports 13.4 16.9 18.5 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 -1.8 1.2 1.6 2.6 Industries: Textiles -1.3 -3.0 2.5 7.5 39.5 5.2 6.5 9.5 5.6 3.3 0.7 3.2 Chemicals 9.8 8.6 8.7 11.9 30.8 7.5 9.2 8.8 7.5 6.9 4.7 4.0 Non-metal minerals 8.7 7.6 12.6 24.5 44.8 7.5 7.7 9.3 9.0 5.0 3.1 4.8 Ferrous metals 4.1 7.7 10.9 12.3 21.6 10.7 9.6 11.2 9.0 9.2 7.9 6.3 General equipment 13.9 13.8 14.9 20.2 62.4 11.1 10.2 13.1 12.5 10.9 9.6 7.4 Transport equipment 6.8 7.5 7.7 9.8 48.9 8.7 2.6 -0.7 3.9 -0.3 -1.4 -1.2 Machinery 15.0 18.7 22.6 24.1 69.4 15.6 18.0 17.6 15.9 15.1 15.6 8.7 Communication 13.4 12.7 10.4 12.2 48.5 11.4 9.3 5.0 8.0 8.7 11.8 12.6 Power equipment 10.8 10.4 9.8 13.6 19.6 5.4 5.1 3.6 4.2 5.9 1.7 6.3 Products: Electric power 7.4 7.9 11.0 17.4 19.5 9.1 6.8 4.6 5.3 6.8 1.9 6.5 Steel products 3.0 7.9 12.5 20.9 23.6 12.8 10.8 14.2 12.3 11.3 9.9 7.5 Cement -2.9 -3.2 6.3 9.4 61.1 6.3 7.7 9.6 6.4 6.6 3.6 8.4 Crude oil runs 5.1 4.4 7.5 19.7 15.0 2.1 3.2 2.6 1.3 9.2 12.4 9.0 Cast iron -2.7 -0.2 3.8 8.9

6.4 5.4 4.7 9.4 6.9 5.0 8.8 4.1 Crude steel 1.5 6.6 13.4 19.1 12.9 7.7 8.0 12.7 10.9 8.4 9.1 4.5 Motor vehicles -13.1 -4.0 6.8 69.8 89.9 6.5 8.1 11.1 13.8 7.6 26.8 20.4 Cars -13.1 -1.0 -3.5 64.8 95.4 11.0 7.4 7.5 3.0 -2.6 10.6 4.9 Coal -5.0 0.6 -1.8 -0.2 25.0 3.2 1.5 1.4 -0.9 -0.1 -3.7 -1.2 Natural gas 13.1 5.8 7.0 12.1 13.5 13.7 11.8 11.9 7.6 3.7 4.8 11.3 Crude oil 2.8 3.5 3.4 3.3 0.4 0.9 1.2 1.4 2.4 2.3 0.6 0.7 Coke -3.2 0.3 2.4 4.7 10.3 1.2 4.5 2.2 2.6 2.9 0.3 -4.2 (China economics team)

