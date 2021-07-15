Left Menu

Delhi to recieve light to moderate intensity rain today

Delhi and its adjacent areas are expected to receive light to moderate intensity rain or drizzle in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 12:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi and its adjacent areas are expected to receive light to moderate intensity rain or drizzle in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. In a tweet earlier today, IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East-Delhi, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajound, Gohana, Kaithal, Safidon, Panipat, Gannaur, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Charki-Dadri, Jhajjar (Haryana), Baraut, Hindon-AF Station, Loni-Dehat, Bagpath, Kandhala, Khekra, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hastinapur, Kashganj, Atrauli, Aligarh (U.P), during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in tweets. Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) received rains with gusty winds on Wednesday bringing respite from the scorching summer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

