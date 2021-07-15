Enough supply of petroleum products, DMRE assures

With the ongoing unrest that has engulfed some parts of the country, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has assured the nation that there is enough supply of petroleum products.

"The DMRE assures the nation that while there are challenges with regards the movement of petroleum products to some parts of the country, there is sufficient product and government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum products," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The department has discouraged the public from panic buying and hoarding, as this action will exacerbate the current challenges.

In recent days, parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have experienced violence that has resulted in the death of civilians, the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, as well as the suspension of essential services.

The blockading of key infrastructure routes has also made mobility difficult.

In the interests of public safety associated with the ongoing unrest, the department has issued "Regulations Prohibiting The Sale And Dispensing Of Petrol And Diesel Into Containers".

The Regulation was issued in terms of section 2(1) (a) read with section 12C(1)(a)(v)(aa) of the Petroleum Products Act of 1977 and serves to prohibit retail sales of petroleum products to members of the public in portable containers.

The Regulations and can be accessed at www.energy.gov.za and www.dmr.gov.za.

The department said it is continuing to monitor the safety and security of the energy and mining sectors.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, continues to interact with all energy and mining sector role players during this time.

Mantashe emphasised the importance for role players and stakeholders to continue to strengthen the working bonds that have ensured the resilience of the sectors to date – even while fighting the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister has encouraged sectors to share their experiences of the current unrest, and their risk mitigation strategies and plans as the energy and mining sectors are the drivers of the country's economy

"The DMRE encourages the mining and energy sectors to remain steadfast in working towards maintaining the safety and security of their operations and personnel. The department will continue to engage with the executives, as well as the various labour unions of the sector," the Minister said.

He made these comments during his engagements with the Board members and executives of the Mining Council of South Africa (MCSA) and the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) this week.

