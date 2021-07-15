Left Menu

Telangana initiates measures to fill 50,000 government jobs

With the new zonal system getting the permission and clarity arrived at, measures to recruit 50,000 more have been started.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:39 IST
Telangana initiates measures to fill 50,000 government jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): The Telangana government on Thursday said it has taken measures to fill 50,000 job vacancies in the State administration.

Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled.

The government has created lakhs of jobs for youth in the industries and IT sector. In the government sector so far, over 1.30 lakh jobs were given. With the new zonal system getting the permission and clarity arrived at, measures to recruit 50,000 more have been started. In future, recruitment will be done as per the job calendar, an official press release said.

According to KCR, lakhs of jobs are being created in industry, IT, commerce, agriculture and its allied sectors in the State.

He urged the youth to update their skills in tune with the times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021