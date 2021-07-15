Telangana initiates measures to fill 50,000 government jobs

Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): The Telangana government on Thursday said it has taken measures to fill 50,000 job vacancies in the State administration.

Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled.

The government has created lakhs of jobs for youth in the industries and IT sector. In the government sector so far, over 1.30 lakh jobs were given. With the new zonal system getting the permission and clarity arrived at, measures to recruit 50,000 more have been started. In future, recruitment will be done as per the job calendar, an official press release said.

According to KCR, lakhs of jobs are being created in industry, IT, commerce, agriculture and its allied sectors in the State.

He urged the youth to update their skills in tune with the times.

