Delhi Cong take out 'cycle march' to protest frequent hike in fuel prices, essential commodities

The Delhi Congress on Thursday took out a 'cycle march' in the national capital to protest the frequent hike in prices of fuel, cooking gas, milk and other essential commodities. The protest march from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Lodhi Road to Rajiv Bhawan at DDU Marg here was stopped mid-way after the state party leaders were arrested by the police, alleged the Delhi Congress.

Those arrested include Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, All India Congress Committee Delhi in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil, ex-MLAs Jai Kishan, Vijay Lochav and Sandeep Goswami, among others, it claimed.

''Delhiites, wrecked by the Covid pandemic, have been further burdened by the unbearable hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and all the essential commodities, with no relief coming from the Modi or Arvind Kejriwal (led) governments,'' said a statement quoting DPCC president Kumar.

He accused Kejriwal of forsaking Delhiites to ''play politics'' in other states like Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of DPCC president, have planned to gherao CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday to protest the acute water shortage in the national capital.

''While Delhiites are battling regular power cuts and acute water shortage, Kejriwal has been promising 300 units of free power and water in other states,'' Kumar said. He said the Delhi government has failed to provide relief to people battered by Covid as no help was provided to them, including Rs 1 crore compensation to the coronavirus warriors who died during duty, said Kumar.

He also criticised the Delhi government's ''hostile approach'' towards traders and businessmen who were taking baby steps to recover their huge losses following the long Covid-induced lockdowns.

''When the traders and shopkeepers were trying to recover some of their huge losses after markets re-opened following the long Covid lockdowns, the extra-vigilant officials were quick in forcing markets to shut down for violations. ''Traders and shopkeepers cannot be held responsible for crowding the markets as it should have been the responsibility of the Delhi government to ensure that people followed Covid protocols when they come out for shopping,'' he added.

