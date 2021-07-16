Left Menu

PM Ardern calls on US President ahead of APEC Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19

“President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-07-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 09:38 IST
PM Ardern calls on US President ahead of APEC Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19
“I thanked the President for the United States joining the Christchurch Call and how their membership has provided momentum to the work to eradicate violent extremist content online,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke with US President Biden this morning, ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders' Retreat on COVID-19.

"President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic", Jacinda Ardern said.

"We also discussed the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. The United States and New Zealand share many common values and interests, including a commitment to an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

"I raised the importance of strengthening the economic architecture in the region post-COVID in order to facilitate greater trade and investment.

"We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries efforts to ensure vaccine availability.

"I thanked the President for the United States joining the Christchurch Call and how their membership has provided momentum to the work to eradicate violent extremist content online," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021