Mumbai: Case against T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar on allegations of rape

A case of rape has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of music company T-Series, confirmed the Mumbai Police on Friday. According to the police, a 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was lured by offering to work in a T-series project and raped by Bhushan.

The case has been registered at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai, it added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

