Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to assess impact of public violence in eThekwini

According to the Presidency, the President will during the visitors interact with the provincial government and security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:13 IST
President Ramaphosa to assess impact of public violence in eThekwini
KZN and Gauteng this week were swept by waves of protests that escalated in violence and the looting and destruction of businesses and public infrastructure. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today undertake an oversight visit to eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces.

According to the Presidency, the President will during the visitors interact with the provincial government and security forces.

The President's visit follows the government's engagements throughout this week with different sectors of society, including organised business, interfaith leaders and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

KZN and Gauteng this week were swept by waves of protests that escalated in violence and the looting and destruction of businesses and public infrastructure.

President Ramaphosa, amid the chaos, deployed 25 000 members of the South African National Defence Force to assist members of the South Africa Police Services and metro police to restore order.

On Thursday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that 117 lives had been lost in this week's mayhem. A total of 1 478 were arrested for public violence and other related charges in the two provinces.

While a relative calm has returned in Gauteng, with the community and government-led mop-up operations underway, KZN remains volatile.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021