NTPC invites online bids for EPC package of waste-to-energy facility in UP

State-owned NTPC has invited online bids on a ''two-stage'' bidding basis for the EPC package of waste-to-energy facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The bids commenced on June 22, and will conclude this month on July 27, NTPC said in a statement.

Advertisement

The power giant said its wholly-owned subsidiary ''NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd has invited online bids on a two-stage bidding basis for the EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) package of waste-to-energy facility at Ramna, Varanasi.'' A waste-to-energy plant with waste segregation facility of 600 tonnes per day fresh Municipal Solid Waste will be installed under the project. The plan will be designed in a modular fashion for assembly, testing, maintenance and replacement of individual sub-assemblies.

The facility is expected to be commissioned by September 30, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)