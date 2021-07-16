Left Menu

MP traders protest Centre's stock limit diktat on lentils

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Traders in 270 agricultural produce markets in Madhya Pradesh on Friday stopped the sale and purchase of items in protest against the Centre's decision to impose stock limits on lentils.

A Madhya Pradesh Sakal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Mahasangh functionary said 40,000 traders in 270 'Krishi upaj mandis' took part in the protest, leading to trade to the tune of Rs 500 crore being affected.

He said the imposition of stock limits on lentils had affected traders and this was a form of torture by the Union government.

To check inflation and hoarding, the Centre imposed stock limits on lentils, except moong, from July 2. The directive applies to wholesalers, retailers, importers, and mill owners till October 31.

