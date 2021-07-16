MP traders protest Centre's stock limit diktat on lentils

Traders in 270 agricultural produce markets in Madhya Pradesh on Friday stopped the sale and purchase of items in protest against the Centre's decision to impose stock limits on lentils.

A Madhya Pradesh Sakal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Mahasangh functionary said 40,000 traders in 270 'Krishi upaj mandis' took part in the protest, leading to trade to the tune of Rs 500 crore being affected.

He said the imposition of stock limits on lentils had affected traders and this was a form of torture by the Union government.

To check inflation and hoarding, the Centre imposed stock limits on lentils, except moong, from July 2. The directive applies to wholesalers, retailers, importers, and mill owners till October 31.

