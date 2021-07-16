INS Tabar enters Port of Brest in France

As part of the ongoing Overseas Deployment, INS Tabar entered the Port of Brest, France on 12 July 21. The ship was received by a Ceremonial Guard of the French Navy on arrival in Port.

Mr Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Monaco visited the ship and appreciated the ship's crew for their contribution to India's maritime security and in furthering defence cooperation with friendly foreign countries.

Advertisement

The Commanding Officer accompanied by the Indian Defence Adviser called on Vice Admiral Olivier Lebas, Commander of Atlantic Maritime Region (CECLANT) at his Headquarters in Prefecture Maritime Fort, Brest. The ship dressed overall on the occasion of the Bastille Day (national day of France), as per naval custom.

On departure from Port, INS Tabar will participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with French Navy warship FNS Aquitaine.

(With Inputs from PIB)