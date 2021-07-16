Nigeria's house of representatives approves oil overhaul
Nigeria's lower house of parliament on Friday cleared a petroleum overhaul package for the president's signature.
The overhaul, in the works for 20 years, aims to attract a dwindling amount of fossil fuels investment to Nigeria's petroleum sector.
