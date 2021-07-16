Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to give Rs 1,000 monthly grant to agri power consumers

The scheme will be applicable from the billing month of May 2021.Under the scheme, electricity bills will be issued bi-monthly by Electricity Distribution Corporation to agricultural consumers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:37 IST
The Rajasthan government will give a grant of Rs 1,000 every month to the agricultural consumers on electricity bills.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Bijli Yojana to provide relief to farmers.

According to a statement, agricultural consumers will be able to get a grant of Rs 1,000 per month on electricity bills or a maximum of Rs 12,000 per year. The scheme will be applicable from the billing month of May 2021.

Under the scheme, electricity bills will be issued bi-monthly by Electricity Distribution Corporation to agricultural consumers. This grant will be given only if there are no dues payable by the consumer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

